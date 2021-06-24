The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

