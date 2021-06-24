The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

