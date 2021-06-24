The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,244.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

