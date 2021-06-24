The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

