THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 1.1%

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04). Approximately 557,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,246,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.13).

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.20. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

