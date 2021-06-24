Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,212,111 shares in the company, valued at $459,916,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.