ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

