ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 6.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.29. 4,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

