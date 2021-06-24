Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier Sells 600,000 Shares

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,485.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 153,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

