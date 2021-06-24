Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,251,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

