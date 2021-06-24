Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $27.35

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.35, but opened at $29.51. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

