Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 572 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.