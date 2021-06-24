Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.