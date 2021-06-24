Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.65.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
