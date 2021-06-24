Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 32,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,056,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 168.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 111.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.