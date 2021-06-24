Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,740.50 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,855.36. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

