Treat DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $473.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $849,946.25 and approximately $473.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

