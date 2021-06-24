Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 165,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,937,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.