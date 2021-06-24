Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 14,983 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $30.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $686.90. The stock had a trading volume of 623,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. The stock has a market cap of $661.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

