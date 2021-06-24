Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.52.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.96. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

