Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.61 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.