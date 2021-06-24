Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 128,048 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 216,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,828,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.