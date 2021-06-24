Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Trip.com Group worth $160,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

