TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

