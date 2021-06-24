Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

