Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

PSA stock opened at $303.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

