Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.