Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 1,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 177,139 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

