Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $71.03 million and $9.38 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00111700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00170345 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,609.58 or 1.00192933 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

