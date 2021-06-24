Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.09

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and traded as high as $57.00. Truxton shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

