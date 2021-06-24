Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
TUWLF stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.
About Tullow Oil
