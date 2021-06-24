Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TUWLF stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.