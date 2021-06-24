Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

