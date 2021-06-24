TurtleNetwork Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1,811.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

