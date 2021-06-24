TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.64 and last traded at $53.64. 46,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,304,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

