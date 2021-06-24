Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 4%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.05. 13,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,283,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.