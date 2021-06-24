Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $385.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

