Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.80.

Shares of TWLO opened at $385.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

