Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,508,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50.

On Monday, April 26th, William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20.

Shares of TWST opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.