UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

