UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

XSW opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.78. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $177.74.

