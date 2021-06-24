UBS Group AG Has $5.19 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $8,443,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

