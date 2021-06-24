UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amarin were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.