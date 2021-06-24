UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

