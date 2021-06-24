UBS Group AG Sells 162,160 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

