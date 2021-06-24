UBS Group AG Sells 80,941 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 67.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.79. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

