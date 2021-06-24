UCA Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $15,964.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,310,835,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,106,650 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

