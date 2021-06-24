Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.20. 37,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,376. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.59. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,351,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

