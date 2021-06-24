Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

