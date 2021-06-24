Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,153,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,319.85.

Shares of CVE:UGD opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22. Unigold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.