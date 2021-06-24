UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $105,933.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00102318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00167154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.24 or 0.99840605 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,771,778 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

