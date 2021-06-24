Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 627,991 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,336,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.